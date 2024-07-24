Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Rekindle Love on Set of 'And Just Like That...'

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/INSTARimages TV

The actress portraying Carrie Bradshaw and the Aidan Shaw depicter on the series are back on screen in season three, causing fans to speculate about a possible romance.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are back on screen in season three of "And Just Like That…" causing fans to speculate about a possible romance. In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the actors, who play Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw respectively, were spotted holding hands and smiling while filming on location.

Parker, dressed in a black off-the-shoulder dress, accessorized with black heels, a flower in her hair, and a crossbody purse. Corbett opted for a black suit, tie, and dress shoes.

According to Mickey Blank, a photographer on set, the scene did not involve a wedding. However, The Dixie Cups' "Chapel of Love" played in the background of a video posted by Blank, sparking rumors.

In a recent interview, Parker hinted at the upcoming season, describing it as having a "sort of souffle quality" with layers of complexities, especially in Carrie's life. The actress also shared a photo of the first and second episode scripts on Instagram, confirming the return of several cast members, including Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Katerina Tannenbaum and Mario Cantone.

The pair's love story has spanned two series and a movie. In season two of "And Just Like That...," Aidan left New York to be with his son. However, the season finale hinted at a possible reconciliation.

John Corbett's character, Aidan, is known as Carrie's second great love after the death of Mr. Big. In an interview, Parker praised Corbett's performance, saying he "makes Aidan grow from the page in a way that only he can do."