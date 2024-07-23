Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Alleged Lavish Wedding Plans Unveiled

Instagram Celebrity

Amid their hot romance, the 'Lover' singer is reportedly thinking about hosting wedding at her Rhode Island estate, where she and Travis will give their guests 'the VIP treatment.'

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - After dating for almost a year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce apparently have marriage in their minds. Rumor has it that the couple envisions a lavish celebration should they tie the knot sometime in the future.

"Taylor and Travis are going to spend at least $1 million on their wedding, but she's willing to go even higher," a source tells RadarOnline.com of how far the pair would go to make their wedding day special. "She's thinking about doing it at her Rhode Island estate, and of course they would give everyone the VIP treatment."

"Taylor and Travis still can't believe how lucky they are to have found each other, and they want to throw the party of the century to celebrate their love," the so-called insider goes on spilling, adding that the pop star's alleged dream wedding includes a huge bridal party, multiple designer gowns and at least 300 guests.

Of course the cost to throw their future wedding is nothing compared to Taylor and Travis' earnings. Amid their jet-setting lifestyles, the singer and the athlete reportedly spend $100,000 a day to keep their romance alive. A source recently told the same outlet, "Taylor and Travis have become international jet-setters during this tour, and their extravagant spending is off the charts!"

"Between multiple bodyguards, private jets, deluxe hotel rooms, plus the romantic gestures they're both known for, it's not unusual for them to spend $100,000 a day on their relationship!" the source detailed, noting that having a private jet means Taylor "doesn't have to go through airports or deal with customs."

"They love to spoil each other," the source claimed. Travis, who is reportedly worth $70 million, would be going all out by sending "her flowers all the time - once 11 times in a single day - and has been known to spend more than $2,000 on arrangements. And on Valentine's Day, he spent about $16,000 on her!"

"Their hotel suites can cost up to $22,000 a night ... And she often rents out entire restaurants so they can be alone and have a romantic meal together," the informant additionally revealed.

As to how serious their relationship is, the site previously reported, "Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn't want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they're on the same page about getting married."

While no date has been set just yet, the source assured that marriage is on the cards for the lovebirds. "She's not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he's as serious as she is when it comes to marriage," the source explained.