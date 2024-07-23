Kesha Enjoys Dinner With Entrepreneur Michael Gilvary After Revealing Single Status

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after holding up an 'I'M SINGLE' sign in public, the 'Die Young' songstress steps out with the co-founder of health tech company AION in California.

AceShowbiz - Kesha may be starting a new romantic relationship soon. A few days after revealing her single status, the "Die Young" singer, formerly known as Ke$ha, stepped out with an entrepreneur named Michael Gilvary.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Monday, July 22, it could be seen that the 37-year-old songstress was out and about in Santa Monica, California. She was joined by the businessman as they grabbed dinner at Italian restaurant Giorgi Baldi.

Kesha, who dated Brad Ashenfelter from 2014 to 2021, was photographed walking in front of Michael while leaving the restaurant and making their way to a parking lot. During the night out, the two, who kept their hands to themselves, looked in good spirits.

The "Tik Tok" hitmaker showed off her fit physique in a see-through black lace crop top and a pair of light blue denim shorts, which allowed her to expose her upper thighs. She also donned a black belt, a pair of black shades and matching high boots that came with a pointed-toe design.

Kesha, who kept her belongings in a Louis Vuitton bag that she carried on her shoulder, accessorized herself with layers of necklaces. In addition, her long blonde tresses, which were parted in the middle, cascaded down her back. She also polished her fingernails in a hot red color.

As for Michael, the health tech company AION co-founder and professor at the Baruch School of Entrepreneurship sported a short-sleeved pink tee and a pair of long black pants. He completed the look with a pair of beige sneakers and a silver wrist watch.

The night out came a few days after Kesha publicly revealed that she is single. On Wednesday, July 17, she was caught on camera running errands in West Hollywood, California. While heading to her parked car, she held up a big sign that read, "I'M SINGLE," over her head. She even struck a pose in front of a photographer and flashed her smile at the camera.