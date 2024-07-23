Inside Melissa Gorga's 'Crazy' Secret for Youthful Look

Cover Images/Udo Salters/INSTARimages Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Melissa Gorga, the star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey", has shared her "crazy" secret for keeping her skin looking radiant and healthy. She avoids direct sunlight on her face at all costs, saying, "I am that girl that will not allow my face in the sun."

Gorga's unwavering commitment to sun avoidance began after learning about the damaging effects of UV rays on skin aging. She believes that "the least amount of sun on your face as possible" is the key to maintaining its youthful appearance.

While she allows her body to be exposed to the sun, Gorga is always protected by a "major hat" or "under an umbrella." She experiences panic attacks whenever the sun touches her face, and her friends are amused by her extreme precautions.

In addition to her sun avoidance, Gorga prioritizes caring for her neck and chest, which she believes are equally important. She also maintains a regular skincare routine with night creams, moisturizers, and under-eye creams to keep her skin "wet" and "moist."

Gorga emphasized the importance of starting sun protection at a young age, advising her 18-year-old daughter to heed her advice about sun damage. She also shared her favorite beauty products, including Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint, Lancome Renergie Yeux Eye Cream, and Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blush, which she believes give her a youthful look.