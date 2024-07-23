'Love Island USA' Star Kendall Washington Reacts to His Leaked Explicit Videos

Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old San Diego native makes use of his Instagram account to address explicit videos of him that leaked online following the show's season 6 finale on Sunday, July 21.

AceShowbiz - "Love Island USA" star Kendall Washington has broken his silence on his nude videos that surfaced online. Kendall took to his Instagram account to address some NSFW videos of him that leaked online following the show's season 6 finale.

"What a way to get my phone back y'all," Kendall wrote on Instagram Story on Monday, July 22, implying that he had been offline during filming. "I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust."

The 27-year-old added, "It's unfortunate that it's no longer private but it is what it is." The San Diego native then expressed gratitude to fans, writing, "I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for turning in to watch my journey. Excited for what's next."

In season 6 of "Love Island USA", Kendall and his co-star Nicole Jackie finished in fourth place. Despite not winning, the two's bonding got stronger than ever with Kendall telling Nicole that he loves her in the finale, which aired on Sunday.

"Looking back at the moment we first met, still gives me the chills," he told her. "When I heard the sound of your high heels getting closer to me, you then took my blindfold off me. Until this day, I have never laid eyes on something so beautiful. Nicole Danielle Jacky, when I say these words, I mean them: I love you."

Meanwhile, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were declared as the winners of season 6. This season has seen record-high ratings for "Love Island USA", solidifying its status as one of the most-streamed shows of the summer. Hosted by Ariana Madix, a special reunion episode will air on August 19, bringing together the winners and fan-favorite couples to reflect on their summer in Fiji.