'The Bachelorette' Recap: Jenn Tran Frustrated Over Serious Warning From 'Cruel' Suitor

ABC TV

In the new episode of the ABC series, Jenn enjoys a one-on-one date and two group dates before one of the guys decides to leave the dating competition show to follow his dream.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - A new episode of Jenn Tran's "The Bachelorette" season saw things heating up. Airing on Monday, July 22, Jenn spent time with her men in Australia before going for an one-on-one date with Spencer.

For their date, the pair took a helicopter to The Twelve Apostles and popped champagne during the ride. During the evening portion of their date, Spencer revealed to Jenn that he was previously cheated on by his fiancee. "I was betrayed. And it was rough for a little while after that because I was kind of just left to pick up the pieces," he said.

When asked if he's ready to get engaged again, Spencer assured Jenn, "Now more than ever after being able to learn everything about myself I have over the past four years, yes, I'm very ready." Jenn eventually gave Spencer a rose.

For her first group date, Jenn invited Dylan, Marcus, Tomas A., John M., Grant, Jonathan, Sam N., Thomas N., Sam M. and Devin to the Forum Theatre in Melbourne, where they met members from the Thunder Down Under male dance revue. The dancers later helped the suitors prepare a performance that they'd be showing to Jenn and a live audience in order to win the title of Mr. Love Down Under.

For the performances, the men put on protective cups and costumes before hitting the stage. Dylan opened the show by performing as a "CE make you OOOO!" Marcus later did a striptease as an astronaut, while Tomas A. dressed as a snake wrangler.

Grant went on as wrestler Mr. Eight Rounds. Despite initial insecurity, Devin shocked people when he hit the stage by wearing nothing but a thong. Sam N., on the other hand, professed his love for Jenn onstage. "From the moment I first saw you, I knew you were different. You make me feel confident, you make me feel secure. I see myself getting on one knee for you. Jenn, I'm already falling in love with you," he said. Jonathan was eventually named as the winner.

Sam N.'s action, which left some of the guys cringed, apparently caused a tension between Sam M. and Devin, who tried to defend Sam N. Despite the fight, Devin got the group date rose.

Before Aaron joined Austin, Kakeem and Jeremy for the second group date, he was informed that the fighter pilot training dates he'd been waiting for would start next week and he only had 24 hours to decide whether he's going or not. During the second group date, the men got a chance to race around the track with Jenn and the one with the fastest race time would be named the winner. Austin came out as the winner.

Later that day, each of the guys opened up about their past to Jenn. She chose to give Jeremy the date rose. Aaron felt disappointed because he didn't get "stamp of validation" that he expected. He decided to leave the show to pursue his dream and told Jenn about his decision prior to the cocktail party and Rose Ceremony.

Jenn understood his decision and cheered him on as he pursued his dreams. Before he left, Aaron warned Jenn, "There's people that I don't think will be ready at the end like you are." She pressed Aaron to give her names, but he refused to spill more. Jenn felt it was "cruel" of him to keep it a secret after giving a warning.

At the Rose Ceremony, Jenn told the men that she didn't want anyone to stay if they didn't intend to be sincere. "If you accept a rose tonight, I hope you know what the weight of that means," she told them.

Jenn presented roses to Marcus, John M., Jonathan, Austin, Grant, Sam M., Thomas M., Dylan and Sam M.. Hakeem and Tomas A. were eliminated.