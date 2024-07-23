Lisa Kudrow Recalls Ex Conan O'Brien Getting Jealous of Matthew Perry

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the backlash she and her "Friends" castmates faced after the success of their hit sitcom, as well as her admiration for Matthew Perry's comedic chops. On Conan O'Brien's podcast, "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend", Kudrow, 60, revealed that O'Brien expressed jealousy over the praise she gave Matthew Perry during the show's early days.

"You called me up, and you were raving about Matthew," O'Brien, who used to date Kudrow, shared. "There was part of me that was jealous." However, Kudrow acknowledged O'Brien's own comedic abilities, stating that he was also "one of the funniest people I know."

O'Brien expressed admiration for the cast's strong bond, which helped them weather the intense publicity surrounding the show. "I thought: Oh, they've got each other, that's got to be such a godsend," O'Brien said. Kudrow agreed, emphasizing the accountability and support they provided one another.

Kudrow recalled a time when the cast experienced backlash for their overexposure. They discussed limiting their public appearances and focusing solely on their work.

"And I remember saying or-yeah, I remember saying, 'Like Conan. Like Conan.' He just showed up, did his work every night, even though the press was rough when he started [on 'Late Night With Conan O'Brien'] and all that. You just show up, do your work, deal with the task at hand and then it will be OK," Kudrow said.

O'Brien described "Friends" as "bigger than Catholicism" and expressed his gratitude for witnessing Kudrow's comedic talent firsthand. "I don't know, that was an amazing thing to get to see," O'Brien said. "And also to someone who is a really good person and deserves it."

Kudrow praised Perry's exceptional comedic timing, describing his character, Chandler Bing, as "uniquely hilarious." She expressed her appreciation for his "impeccable timing and cadence."