Brittany Cartwright Looks Carefree on Beach Day Out With Son Cruz Amid Jax Taylor Separation

Instagram Celebrity

Amidst her separation from her estranged husband, the 35-year-old Kentucky native appears to have forgotten her troubles as she enjoys a sunny day with her son.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, July 21, Brittany Cartwright was photographed in Santa Monica with Cruz, looking carefree and smiling. Despite facing a $35K tax lien on their Valley Village home, the former couple shared moments of laughter and joy as they took a dip in the ocean.

Previously, Brittany and Jax Taylor reunited for Father's Day, spending the day at Huntington Beach with their son. The trio swam, played, and enjoyed the sun together, displaying a sense of unity despite their marital issues.

However, the reconciliation came amidst accusations from Jax, who claimed that Brittany had been "sleeping with" someone else. Jax later retracted the accusation, posting a photo of Brittany and Cruz together.

Brittany has also spoken openly about the challenges in her marriage, including financial struggles and a sexless relationship. She has since moved into an Airbnb while Jax pays the mortgage.

At one point, Jax and Brittany's son, Cruz, also enjoyed a trip to Kentucky with his mother. Photos shared by Brittany show Cruz looking grown and happy in the countryside, surrounded by nature.

Despite their separation, Brittany and Jax remain committed to co-parenting and making decisions that are in the best interests of their son. While the future of their relationship remains uncertain, the estranged couple continues to navigate their separation while prioritizing the well-being of their child.