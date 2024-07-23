Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, Last Surviving Member of Motown's Four Tops, Dies at 88

Cover Images/FAYES VISION Celebrity

The last living founder of the iconic Motown group the Four Tops passed away on Monday, July 22 at the age of 88 in Detroit, shortly after announcing his retirement.

AceShowbiz - Abdul Kareem Fakir a.k.a. Duke Fakir, the last surviving original member of the legendary Motown group the Four Tops, died on Monday of heart failure in Detroit. He was 88.

Along with Obie Benson, Lawrence Payton and Levi Stubbs, Fakir's rich vocals graced hits such as "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)", "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)", "It's the Same Old Song", "Reach Out I'll Be There" and "Baby I Need Your Loving".

Fakir's family remembered him as a "trailblazer, icon, and music legend." Despite his advanced age, he continued to tour until late 2023 and officially retired this year.

Before joining Motown in 1962, Fakir and the Four Tops (originally called the Four Aims) spent seven years on the road. With the songwriting and producing trio Holland-Dozier-Holland, they achieved two chart-topping singles and 11 Top 20 hits over three decades.

Berry Gordy, founder of Motown, praised Fakir as "a significant part of the Motown legacy," whose "smooth, suave" tenor kept the Four Tops' legacy alive for 70 years. Fakir's unwavering dedication to the group was highlighted by his unbroken performance streak until recently.

Despite their greatest success in the '60s and '70s, the Four Tops continued performing until Payton's passing in 1997. Benson died in 2005, and Stubbs in 2008. However, the group's legacy remained strong, marked by their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 by Stevie Wonder.

Fellow Motown legend Smokey Robinson paid tribute to Fakir, expressing his sorrow and wishing him a "wonderful eternity." Fakir had chronicled his memories in his 2022 memoir "I'll Be There".

Fakir is survived by his wife Piper Gibson, whom he married 50 years ago, and six children.