Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid Channel Deadpool and Wolverine at World Premiere of 'Deadpool 3'

The 'It Ends with Us' actress is red hot in an off-the-shoulder bodysuit and the model bares her abs in a yellow outfit as the two beauties hold hands on the red carpet of the star-studded event.

Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively was all out to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at the world premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine". Showing that she's on #TeamDeadpool, the actress channeled her husband's character in a red outfit when attending the event in New York City on Monday, July 22.

The 36-year-old flaunted her curves in a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder maroon bodysuit with intricate designs. The outfit came with gloves and she completed her look with shiny stilettos as well as a black, sequined purse with a chunky chain strap. Her hair was pulled back into a high ponytail.

Blake came hand-in-hand with Gigi Hadid, who showed her playful side in a yellow ensemble, representing #TeamWolverine. The model flashed her abs in a two-piece mustard yellow, leather Miu Miu outfit consisting of a strapless, bandana-inspired crop top and a pleated, midi skirt.

The catwalk beauty carried a mustard yellow leather purse to match her outfit and adorned her bag with various Deadpool-inspired keychains and charms. Her blonde bob was styled into a slicked-back hairdo with her bangs in a bouncy, old Hollywood-inspired swoop while she accessorized with a variety of large, chunky bangle bracelets as well as gold choker necklaces and natural stone-inspired statement earrings. She added a dazzling, diamond anklet just above her strappy, patent leather pumps.

Blake was all smiles as she later posed side-by-side with her husband Ryan. She and Gigi also joined the Deadpool depicter and his co-star Hugh Jackman on the red carpet.

Ryan opted for a black blazer, matching dress pants with shiny leather oxford shoes and a white button-down with a pointed long collar. Jack looked dapper in an all-black suit. Their co-star Emma Corrin matched their looks in a cheeky, black tweed bodysuit with a faux fur shawl. Matthew Macfadyen and director Shawn Levy also did not miss the event.

Blake showed up at the premiere of her husband's latest movie after shutting down divorce rumors on Instagram. "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn't believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple," a concerned fan suggested to the actress, who responded with a laughing emoji and wrote, "haha they wish."

The third "Deadpool" movie is hitting theaters across the states on July 26 and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.