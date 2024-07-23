 
Simone Biles Gives Birthday Shout-out to Husband Jonathan Owens From Olympics
Instagram
Celebrity

Monday, July 22, the 27-year-old three-time Olympian shared a series of snaps to her Instagram featuring herself and her husband as she gets ready to join Team USA abroad.

  • Jul 23, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles didn't let the distance stop her from celebrating her husband Jonathan Owens on his special day. As the football safety turned 29 on Monday, July 22, the artistic gymnast gave a birthday shout-out to her spouse amid preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Making use of Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a series of pictures of her and her man during a photoshoot. "happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer. thanks for being the calm to my storm!" she kicked off the caption.

"i love you with all my heart and I can't wait to see what this year brings!" the 27-year-old continued. "let's do it big baby. wish I was there to celebrate you, but I'll see you soon!!! XO @jowens."

  Editors' Pick

The post didn't go unnoticed by Jonathan. Taking to the comments section, he replied, "I love you so much baby. Can't wait to celebrate with you."

Simone and Jonathan first crossed paths in 2020 on the dating app Raya and got married on April 22, 2023. The couple had an intimate ceremony at Harris County Courthouse in Houston and later celebrated with friends and family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Last December, Jonathan sparked backlash for referring to himself as "the catch" in their relationship during an interview on "The Pivot Podcast". Some fans took this comment negatively, despite him explaining he was fighting his natural fear of commitment before meeting Simone.

It forced Simone to confront social media critics who have been commenting on her marriage. "Y'all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I'm gonna go ahead & say this one time. Respectfully, f**k off," she fumed in a May Instagram Story.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Simone Biles Says Her Body 'Collapsed' After Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Says Her Body 'Collapsed' After Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Hesitant to Return to 2028 Olympics, Scared of Being Called 'Greedy'

Simone Biles Hesitant to Return to 2028 Olympics, Scared of Being Called 'Greedy'

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look Loved Up at His Chicago Bears Games

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Look Loved Up at His Chicago Bears Games

Simone Biles Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens During NFL Thanksgiving Game

Simone Biles Cheers on Husband Jonathan Owens During NFL Thanksgiving Game

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo