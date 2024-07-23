Blake Lively Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors with Hilarious Response

AceShowbiz - Recently, tabloid rumors surfaced speculating trouble in paradise for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, but the "Gossip Girl" star was quick to shut them down. On July 22, Lively posted on Instagram, praising her husband's upcoming film, "Deadpool & Wolverine".

When a concerned fan commented, "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn't believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple," Lively responded with a laughing emoji and wrote, "haha they wish."

Lively's social media activity has been anything but silent when it comes to her relationship with Reynolds. The actress has been continually posting heartfelt and humorous content about her husband, showing nothing but love and affection. One adorable photo even captured Lively kissing Reynolds in full Deadpool makeup, which she captioned with a nostalgic nod to her millennial roots, "Brb I'm buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds."

The couple, who have been married since 2012 and share four children, have become the epitome of relationship goals for many fans. Highlighting their shared sense of humor and deep connection, Lively commented on how "Deadpool & Wolverine" incorporates numerous millennial-girl references.

"My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it's painted are all so seen…"

"MY WORD… it's hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we've influenced @deadpoolmovie I've never been more proud," she wrote, adding, "And I've given birth 4 times." She also included a video celebrating these millennial-girl references.

Despite the constant buzz from the rumor mill, Lively and Reynolds seem committed to keeping their family and relationship strong. Reynolds, who loves the chaos of a bustling household, even teased the possibility of more children in a recent interview with E! News, saying, "The more the merrier. As many as possible."

Catch "Deadpool & Wolverine" in theaters on July 26, and see for yourself how millennial culture has infiltrated the superhero universe, all thanks to the loving influence of Blake Lively.