Tiffany Haddish Accuses Cops of Unlawful Search in DUI Case

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish's legal journey has been anything but smooth. The 44-year-old comedian is preparing for an upcoming trial in Georgia on August 26, stemming from a DUI arrest in January 2022. This incident occurred after Peachtree City Police received a call about a driver asleep at the wheel.

According to court documents obtained by multiple sources, officers claimed her vehicle matched the description provided and that she smelled of marijuana upon being pulled over. Despite these allegations, Haddish has vehemently denied them, entering a not guilty plea.

Her legal woes didn't end here. In November 2023, Haddish faced a similar situation in Los Angeles, leading to another DUI arrest. She was reportedly found sleeping behind the wheel with her vehicle running.

Law enforcement sources indicated that the actress had performed a comedy show hours earlier. Subsequently, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office charged her with DUI and driving with a BAC over .08 percent. However, a plea deal in February 2024 saw the DUI charges dropped in favor of a reckless driving charge, resulting in probation but no jail time.

Legal arguments in her Georgia case have focused on the traffic stop's legality. Her lawyer argues that the officers did not have "reasonable articulable suspicion" to justify the stop. The tipster had described a white Chevrolet SUV with a possible Florida tag while Haddish was driving a white Ford Explorer.

The defense contends that the officers followed her vehicle for a minute without observing any traffic violations, making the stop illegal. As such, they demand that all evidence derived from the stop, including the blood test and any statements made, be suppressed as fruits of an unlawful search and seizure.

Haddish's legal team has highlighted that the prolonged case has affected her emotionally and professionally. She has been notably candid about her sobriety, stating, "I'm very sober. I haven't had a drink since [the L.A. incident]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that's crazy that's happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system."

With four officers from the Peachtree City Police Department set to testify, the upcoming trial will be pivotal for Haddish. The outcome may hinge on whether the court finds the initial traffic stop lawful or not. As the legal battle ensues, one thing is clear: Tiffany Haddish aims to clear her name while fiercely advocating for her right to fair treatment under the law.