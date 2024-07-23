Lizzo Defends Kamala Harris Amidst Criticism After Joe Biden Quit 2024 Presidential Race

AceShowbiz - In a whirlwind change to the United States' political landscape, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday, July 21, that he would not be pursuing a second term. Instead, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic front-runner for the 2024 presidential election. This decision has prompted various artists and influencers, including Lizzo and Cardi B, to publicly support Harris while addressing her critics.

Lizzo took to Instagram, mere hours after Biden's announcement, to defend Harris against claims that she accomplished nothing as Vice President. "For everyone saying that Kamala Harris didn't do anything when she was VP, please, for $5,000, do not use Google, tell me what any vice president has ever done during their term that was notable that you noticed," Lizzo addressed the camera while wrapped in a fuzzy blanket.

Lizzo emphasized the often overlooked role of a Vice President, stating, "The vice president's job is to take a backseat and support while the president does everything that's forward-facing."

She highlighted the disparity in criticism, noting, "It's funny because when Joe Biden was VP, the only things I really remember him doing were making cool videos with Barack [Obama], but when he ran for president, I didn't hear that same, 'He didn't do anything when he was VP' from people. So I wonder why y'all are saying it now."

According to the White House, Harris has been instrumental in strengthening global alliances by meeting with over 150 international leaders and casting a record 33 tie-breaking votes in the Senate. She has also actively participated in addressing crucial issues such as healthcare, gun safety, and unemployment.

Cardi B echoed support for Harris and shared that she had predicted this scenario back in June. In a passionate post following Biden's withdrawal, Cardi wrote, "Been told y'all Kamala should've been the 2024 candidate. Y'all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do! Been my passion... don't let my accent fool y'all."

She added that she felt Biden's decision to run for reelection was "selfish" and that Harris should have had the opportunity earlier.

Lizzo, among others like Barbra Streisand, John Legend, and Cher, immediately reacted to Biden's step-down. The responses indicate a wave of support for Harris as she gears up for the 2024 election. Harris responded to the endorsement by thanking Biden for his leadership and expressing her commitment to uniting the Democratic Party and the nation.

With Biden's endorsement and significant fundraising already in motion, Harris is poised to become a formidable candidate in the race to the White House. The emerging support from high-profile figures highlights a pivotal moment in American politics, urging the youth and voters to recognize Harris's potential and achievements.