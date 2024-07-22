Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Against Son Chet Doing Reality TV Show Before Joining 'The Surreal Life'

AceShowbiz - Chet Hanks's famous parents apparently used to be not supportive of his reality TV show tenure. In a new interview, Chet claimed that dad Tom Hanks and mom Rita Wilson banned him from doing TV series before he joined "The Surreal Life".

Speaking to Daily Mail ahead of the MTV show's premiere, Chet revealed that he agreed to show on the series only after he got approval from his parents. "They definitely have said [no reality TV] in regard to the typical reality shows," the rapper explained. "When this came up, we discussed it and everybody agreed."

"We all agreed that this could be a really great opportunity for me and it was perfect," he continued. "They were really supportive. I was excited and everybody was."

He also revealed the reason why he had shied away from putting himself in front of the cameras in the past. "I had been offered to do a reality shows in the past… I've been getting reality TV offers for a long time," the father of one shared. "I've always said no, because all the shows that have offered me to come on had been all about the drama, fighting, gossiping, you know… just really negative."

He continued, "And this is the first reality show… this is the first one that's not that kind of show. It's really more so about personal relationships and getting to show people a different side of you and personal growth and being open and vulnerable."

On the new reality TV show, the 33-year-old will be living in a Colombian villa alongside the likes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and singer Macy Gray.

Chet has been hit with controversies over the years due to his antics. In addition to domestic abuse allegations by a former girlfriend, he was accused of "cultural appropriation" for months of impersonating a Jamaican accent. He also made headlines after saying that Tom wasn't a "strong male role model" for him.