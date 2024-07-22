 
Joe Biden Likened to J Cole After Presidential Race Withdrawal
Cover Images/Facebook/POOL/CNP/INSTARimages
Following reports of declining support within his party, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Presidential Race, drawing reactions from politicians and former presidents.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - How do music and politics intersect? For some hip-hop fans, Joe Biden's recent announcement to not seek re-election in 2024 has drawn surprising parallels with the music world, particularly J. Cole.

President Joe Biden has made the unexpected decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, leading to a cacophony of reactions from both political leaders and the general public. This decision, announced on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), was met with various opinions. Some fans humorously compared Biden's move to hip-hop artist J. Cole's earlier decision to back out of a feud with Kendrick Lamar. One user remarked, "Biden watched what backing out of a battle did for J. Cole and said y'all go have fun."

Biden cited the best interest of his party and the country as his primary reasons for stepping down, "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term." He then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor on the Democratic ticket.

The announcement set off a firestorm of political commentary. Many Republicans, including Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticized Biden's decision. Scott stated, "If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign today," while DeSantis called it a "massive coverup" to hide Biden's incapacity to serve. On the other hand, Democrats like U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor praised Biden's service and leadership, highlighting his accomplishments in infrastructure, healthcare, and climate change.

