Drake and 50 Cent Share Pic From Their Toronto Link-Up

Drake and 50 Cent linked up in Toronto over the weekend. To document their meeting, the "For All the Dogs" artist and the "In Da Club" hitmaker shared a picture of the two on their respective social media accounts.

Drizzy posted the said snap on Instagram Story on Saturday, July 20. Fif, meanwhile, uploaded their snap on his feed on Sunday with the caption, "Brain storming last night me and @champagnepapi gonna get the [camera] rolling biggest ting on your TV GL."

It looks like Drake and 50 Cent were discussing a new project. The two rappers remain close amid the Canadian emcee's headline-making beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake even referenced 50 Cent on his Kendrick diss track "Push Ups". He spits, "N***as really got me out here talkin' like I’' 50, ayy/ N***as really got me out here rappin' what I'm livin'/ I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky/ Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' fifty."

While it remains unknown if 50 had a personal issue with K-Dot, he's been beefing with one of Drizzy's nemesis, Rick Ross. In May, Fif trolled Rozay for his controversial "U.O.E.N.O" lyrics, in which the MMG boss raps about spiking a woman's champagne with molly and having non-consensual intercourse with her.

Alongside an artwork featuring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein, Fif wrote, "You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song?" He added, "I DRUGGED HER A**, AND I R***D HER A**, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT !"

Catching wind of the diss, Rick fired back in an Instagram comment, "This was a Lyric." He then noted, "Daphne joy accused/says you sodomized and r***d her as you held her down in front of your son [facepalm emoji] Curtis [shocked face emoji] @50cent."

