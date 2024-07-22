 
Drake and 50 Cent Share Pic From Their Toronto Link-Up
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

It looks like Drake and 50 Cent were discussing a new project, and the two rappers remain close amid the Canadian emcee's headline-making beef with Kendrick Lamar.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake and 50 Cent linked up in Toronto over the weekend. To document their meeting, the "For All the Dogs" artist and the "In Da Club" hitmaker shared a picture of the two on their respective social media accounts.

Drizzy posted the said snap on Instagram Story on Saturday, July 20. Fif, meanwhile, uploaded their snap on his feed on Sunday with the caption, "Brain storming last night me and @champagnepapi gonna get the [camera] rolling biggest ting on your TV GL."

  Editors' Pick

It looks like Drake and 50 Cent were discussing a new project. The two rappers remain close amid the Canadian emcee's headline-making beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake even referenced 50 Cent on his Kendrick diss track "Push Ups". He spits, "N***as really got me out here talkin' like I’' 50, ayy/ N***as really got me out here rappin' what I'm livin'/ I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky/ Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' fifty."

While it remains unknown if 50 had a personal issue with K-Dot, he's been beefing with one of Drizzy's nemesis, Rick Ross. In May, Fif trolled Rozay for his controversial "U.O.E.N.O" lyrics, in which the MMG boss raps about spiking a woman's champagne with molly and having non-consensual intercourse with her.

Alongside an artwork featuring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein, Fif wrote, "You know some times I think people are just stupid, why would you say this in song?" He added, "I DRUGGED HER A**, AND I R***D HER A**, AND SHE AINT EVEN KNOW IT !"

Catching wind of the diss, Rick fired back in an Instagram comment, "This was a Lyric." He then noted, "Daphne joy accused/says you sodomized and r***d her as you held her down in front of your son [facepalm emoji] Curtis [shocked face emoji] @50cent."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Drake Slams Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance in Amended Lawsuit Against UMG

Drake Slams Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance in Amended Lawsuit Against UMG

Drake Calls Out Justin Bieber for Ghosting His Music Collaboration Request

Drake Calls Out Justin Bieber for Ghosting His Music Collaboration Request

Drake Dissed by His Own Label, 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit Slammed as 'Attempt to Salve His Wounds'

Drake Dissed by His Own Label, 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit Slammed as 'Attempt to Salve His Wounds'

Drake Says His 'Next Chapter' May Leave Fans 'Uneasy' Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Drake Says His 'Next Chapter' May Leave Fans 'Uneasy' Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo