 
Kamala Harris Thanks Joe Biden for His Endorsement, Vows to Defeat Donald Trump in 2024 Election
White House Photo
Celebrity

In her statement, the vice president also praises Biden for his 'extraordinary leadership,' saying he had achieved more in one term than many presidents do in two.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kamala Harris has released a statement after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. While thanking Biden for endorsing her as his successor, the vice president launched her campaign for the White House.

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," the 59-year-old declared on Sunday, July 21. "Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party - and unite our nation - to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she added. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

  Editors' Pick

In her statement, Harris also praised Biden for his "extraordinary leadership," saying he had achieved more in one term than many presidents do in two. "With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else," she noted.

Harris, a former California attorney general and senator, received endorsement from Biden shortly after he bowed out of the presidential race. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats - it's time to come together and beat Trump," he said.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also announced that they are endorsing Harris for the Democratic nomination for president. "We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what's best for the country," they said in their joint statement. "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her."

