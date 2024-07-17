Bhad Bhabie Posts Kissing Video With Le Vaughn After Accusing Him of Abuse

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli is seemingly giving her relationship with Le Vaughn another try after making serious allegations against him. The Internet personality has sparked reconciliation rumors with her baby daddy despite accusing him of abusing her.

On Tuesday, July 16, the 21-year-old posted on her Instagram Story a video of her making out with a man, who looks like Le Vaughn. She set the steamy footage to Lil Durk's song "Coming Clean".

Bhabie didn't give a context to the clip, but she tagged Le Vaughn in another Story. The OnlyFans creator posted a selfie showing her striking a sultry pose in a car. She captioned it, "Lucky you @xgamelv," seemingly insinuating that she has forgiven him.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their concerns for Bhabie, with one claiming, "This is how abuse works. Pray for her mind. She's trapped." Another weighed in, "they say it takes seven times to leave an abusive relationship...best wishes for her & her baby."

A third sent a prayer to the raptress, "Pray God gives her the strength to move on . It's never going to stop & I know from experience." Another echoed the sentiment as writing, "This is an abusive relationship, let's stop acting like this isn't how it goes. move along people, nothing to see here."

Bhabie posted the kissing video less than a week after she denied that she's still living together with her "abusive" baby daddy. After a fan accused her of not leaving Le Vaughn despite his alleged violent behavior, she fired back at the individual.

"If you cared you'd leave tht man. He will abuse you infront of her," the fan wrote. Catching wind of the remarks, Bhabie clapped back, "I wasn't gonna speak on this but who said I was staying? What about that post made y'all think I'm staying? Bc I said I love him?" She further argued, "Bc I said he's gonna get help? I'm so confused and apparently so are yall."

Bhabie previously announced her split from Le Vaughn and shared footage of her physical altercation with her then-ex. The "Gucci Flip Flops" femcee also posted two photos of her face covered in bruises, but deleted them shortly afterwards.