Donald Trump Takes a Dig at Joe Biden After He Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race

AceShowbiz - Following President Joe Biden's unexpected decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, his rival, former President Donald Trump, has swiftly reacted with a scathing critique.

Trump released a statement via Truth Social, declaring, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!" He accused Biden of attaining the presidency through "lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement."

According to Trump, Biden's presidency has caused immense damage to the country, with unchecked illegal border crossings and rising numbers of terrorists. He promised to "remedy the damage he has done very quickly." He said, "Biden will go down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country."

Trump's remarks came shortly after Biden's announcement, which cited his desire to fulfill his presidential duties for the remainder of his term. Biden's campaign had faced pressure from Democrats and Hollywood donors due to his faltering debate performance and declining approval ratings.

Political analysts believe that Biden's withdrawal leaves the Democratic Party in an unprecedented situation, as it must find a new standard-bearer with less than four months before the Democratic National Convention. Vice President Kamala Harris is considered a potential frontrunner.

Trump's immediate response to Biden's announcement underscores the high stakes of the upcoming election and the intense rivalry between the two political figures. His swift criticism highlights his eagerness to shape the narrative around Biden's withdrawal and likely foreshadows a recurring theme in his campaign messaging.

As the political landscape continues to unfold, the Democratic Party faces the challenge of uniting behind a new candidate while defending Biden's record. Republicans, led by Trump, are expected to seize this opportunity to amplify their critiques of the current administration.

The coming weeks will be crucial as potential Democratic candidates position themselves for an intense and abbreviated primary season. With the clock ticking towards the Democratic National Convention, the party must navigate this unexpected transition while maintaining focus on their ultimate goal: retaining the White House in November.