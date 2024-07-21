Gillie Da Kid Offers Tribute to Son YNG Cheese With Time Square Billboard on His Death Anniversary

AceShowbiz - Gillie Da Kid has gone above and beyond in remembering his late son. Marking one year after YNG Cheese was fatally shot, the rapper/podcaster paid his tribute with a Time Square billboard of him in New York City.

On Saturday, July 20, the 40-year-old shared on Instagram a video of the huge digital screen in the Big Apple. It showed a video montage that featured Cheese's pictures throughout his life and a video.

The footage ended with a text that read, "1998-2023 [red heart emoji] Crushed us forever." In the caption, Gillie wrote, "Long Live Cheese.Miss u kid #WeGotChase."

Prior to that, Gillie uploaded a photo of Cheese on his page. "Yr ago Today I lost my son and my heart was shattered," the mourning dad lamented in the accompanying message. "Long live cheese missUkid."

Cheese, born Devin Spady, passed away after being involved in a triple shooting in Philadelphia on the 5800 block of Mascher Street at 8:24 P.M. on July 20, 2023. The police report stated that a 25-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police. He was pronounced dead at 8:39 P.M.

Wallo 267, Spady's uncle and Gillie's podcast partner, confirmed YNG Cheese's death by writing on his Instagram account, "Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you. Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest well!" He also added multiple broken heart emojis.

Fellow rappers also showed support to Gillie by showing up at his funeral. Among them were Meek Mill, Freeway, Beanie Sigel and Mike Knox. Wallo made use of his Instagram account to share a picture featuring a slew of several prominent rappers and friends standing proudly with Gillie during his time of mourning. "Thank you everyone who came through these few days to show big cuzz love. The hugs, laughs, support means everything! [two heart emoji]," he wrote.