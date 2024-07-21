John Stamos Gets Real About His Therapy During Alcohol Addiction

AceShowbiz - John Stamos, 60, has been a prominent figure in Hollywood for decades, endearing himself to audiences with his performances on "Full House," "General Hospital," and more recently, "Unprisoned." In a series of recent interviews and the premiere of "Unprisoned" season two, Stamos discussed the substantial impact therapy had on his life.

The actor revealed that he's been seeing acclaimed psychiatrist Phil Stutz for almost twenty years. "I probably wouldn't be here [without him]," Stamos told Page Six, emphasizing the critical role Stutz played in his journey to sobriety. His sessions were pivotal, particularly after his DUI arrest in June 2015, which led him to check into a rehab facility a month later.

Stamos has detailed his struggles with alcohol in his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me." He admitted, "I had to sober up. I was just drinking too much... I just surrounded myself with people I shouldn't have been with."

Therapy helped him confront these issues. He even remembered how Stutz's brutal honesty was just what he needed, "When I went to Stutz one of the first times, he said, 'You know if you weren't so f***ing stupid you'd realize how good you have it,' and I was like, 'You're right.' "

His experience with therapy not only assisted him but also inspired him to help others. Stamos introduced his late "Full House" co-star Bob Saget to therapy. Saget, who tragically passed away in January 2022, also found value in Dr. Stutz's guidance.

The positive effects of therapy extend into his professional career as well. Stamos leverages his personal experiences for his role in "Unprisoned," a Hulu comedy where he plays Murphy, a family counselor. The show's critical acclaim, reflected in its 93-percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, speaks to the success of the series and perhaps to the authenticity Stamos brings to his character.

Stamos's journey underscores the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. His transformation and continued success serve as a powerful reminder of the potential for healing and growth through therapy. He remains a strong advocate, often discussing his fascination with therapy and its profound effect on people's lives.