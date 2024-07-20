Soccer Star Neymar Welcomes Third Child

AceShowbiz - Neymar has expanded his team once again with the birth of his third child, a baby girl named Helena. The Brazilian soccer star confirmed the news on his social media channels on July 19, alongside photos of the newborn in the hospital.

"Helena," Neymar wrote in his post. "03/07/2024." Helena is Neymar's first child with model Amanda Kimberlly, who shared her joy over the new addition on her own social media. She expressed her gratitude for the little girl's arrival and shared photos of a white-and-gold party celebrating the occasion.

Neymar is also a father to son Davi Lucca, 12, with ex-partner Carolina Dantas, and daughter Mavie, 9 months, with current girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. Biancardi was not the mother of Helena.

News of Helena's birth comes after speculation and rumors surrounding her arrival. Model Amanda Kimberlly had been at the center of speculation regarding Neymar's paternity, which she confirmed with Helena's arrival.