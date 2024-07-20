 
Stephen Amell's Star 'Suits: L.A.' Receives Series Order on NBC
NBC/David Astorga
TV

The 43-year-old 'Arrow' star has been cast to headline the series, a brand-new spin-off of beloved legal drama 'Suits', reuniting with show creator Aaron Korsh.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Suits: L.A." has been officially ordered to a series on NBC. Stephen Amell has been cast to lead the brand-new spin-off of beloved legal drama "Suits", reuniting with show creator Aaron Korsh.

"Suits: L.A." follows Ted Black (Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who has relocated to Los Angeles and now represents the city's most powerful clients. His firm faces a crisis point, forcing him to confront a role he has always despised. Surrounded by a talented cast, Ted must navigate the complex relationships and high-stakes legal battles that define the "Suits" universe.

The supporting cast includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg, bringing to life the diverse characters who intertwine their personal and professional lives while testing their loyalties. Executive producers David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, and Victoria Mahoney will join Korsh in guiding the show.

  Editors' Pick

"Suits: L.A." comes at a time when the original series continues to captivate audiences on Netflix, inspiring a new generation of viewers. The spin-off promises to deliver the same character-driven drama and dynamic storytelling that made "Suits" a success.

Despite receiving a series order, NBC has not yet announced a premiere date for "Suits: L.A." However, the network has released an official description of the series and shared a first look at Amell's character, Ted Black.

With a strong cast, proven creators, and a loyal fanbase, "Suits: L.A." is poised to continue the legacy of the original series and introduce a new chapter in the world of legal drama.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo