Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Sex of Baby No. 3

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and his wife Brittany Mahomes have announced some thrilling news. They are expecting their third child, a baby girl. The high school sweethearts, who married in 2022, made the revelation in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The couple's exciting gender reveal took place on Friday, July 19 with a unique twist, engaging their young children in the announcement. Their 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 19-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes played a game of giant Tic-Tac-Toe. Each square flipped over revealed three pink Xs in a row, indicating that a baby sister is on the way. This fun and playful moment was celebrated with pink smoke and confetti.

Brittany, a former soccer player and fitness trainer, chose a flowing maxi dress to reveal her growing baby bump, while the NFL star sported an all-white ensemble. Their daughter Sterling proudly held a "big sister" flag, fully embracing her new role.

The delighted parents shared their joy through social media. "Round three, here we come," they had earlier captioned the ultrasound image in a joint Instagram post dated July 12. It's clear the couple is over the moon about expanding their family.

Both Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 28, have been candid about their family plans. Patrick publicly stated that this will be their last child. "I said three and I'm done," the NFL star noted with a smile. However, he remains positive about fatherhood, describing it as "awesome" and appreciating the impact of having children young.

Reflecting on their journey, Brittany joyfully mentioned that their son Bronze was the "result of a planned pregnancy" on their wedding night. Although she jokes about the pregnancy reveals being " 'oh s**t' moments," the excitement in their announcements speaks volumes about their love for their growing family.

In addition, Brittany is grateful for the help she receives in managing their busy household, noting that she has the support of a chef, nanny, virtual assistant and a security team. The couple's dedication to creating a loving and supportive environment for their children is evident.

The Mahomes family continues to capture the hearts of many, and fans eagerly await more heartwarming updates as they prepare to welcome their third child into the world.