Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement over the final trailer for the third 'Deadpool' movie which drops multiple bombshells - including a full reveal of Lady Deadpool and the return of Dafne Keen as X-23.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - The upcoming Marvel Studios film "Deadpool & Wolverine," set to release in theaters on July 26, has already caused a stir with its final trailer. Most notably, the trailer offers the first official look at Lady Deadpool, fueling speculation about who might be under the mask. While many believe it's Blake Lively, others argue it could be Taylor Swift although Entertainment Weekly recently debunked the latter theory.

In addition to Lady Deadpool, fans were elated to learn that Dafne Keen would reprise her role as X-23 from the 2017 film "Logan." The 19-year-old actress managed to keep her involvement a secret, even denying any participation in interviews. Keen revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she "immediately screamed" upon learning about her return and joked about dropping her phone in the bath from the shock.

Lady Deadpool, interestingly, does not appear alone. Behind her is a mysterious group of characters shrouded by a magical portal resembling those used by Doctor Strange and Wong, hinting at the potential involvement of the Deadpool Corps.

Created by Victor Gischler and Paco Medina in 2010, the Deadpool Corps is a multi-versal team of Deadpool variants, including Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool. Given that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a multiversal adventure, it makes complete sense for these characters to be involved.

Directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, and others, "Deadpool & Wolverine" stars an impressive line-up including Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

The film will also see the return of "Deadpool" alums Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Brianna Hildebrand, Rob Delaney, and Lewis Tan. Additionally, Aaron Stanford reprises his role as Pyro from earlier "X-Men" films, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Keen's announcement about returning as X-23 came as a pleasant surprise. She reminisced about the filming experience, stating, "As soon as they said, 'Rolling!' I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn’t passed." The chemistry between Keen and Jackman was clearly rekindled, making this reunion even more special for fans.

With the film's release just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see how Lady Deadpool and the potential Deadpool Corps will influence the storyline, and many are excited about Dafne Keen's unexpected yet welcome return. "Deadpool & Wolverine" promises to be a thrilling ride, packed with surprises and Marvel's signature blend of humor and action.

