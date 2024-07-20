Daisy Edgar-Jones Ended Up in Ambulance After Trying Weed for the First Time

AceShowbiz - Daisy Edgar-Jones has portrayed the innocent girl next door on screen, but her personal adventures paint a more colorful picture. Reflecting on a wild trip to Amsterdam, the actress shared her unforgettable experience with Emma Chamberlin on the podcast "Anything Goes."

"I went to Amsterdam to try weed for the first time and I was super convinced it was good for me because of a Vice documentary about Californian nuns smoking it," Daisy admitted. Her initial enthusiasm quickly turned into a nightmare during her interrailing trip across Europe with her friend Nancy.

The duo spent four exhilarating days in Amsterdam, indulging in weed brownies and exploring the city on walking tours. On their final day, an epic attempt to try a particularly potent strain led to unexpected consequences.

"We shared it and I was on the side of this canal," Daisy recounted. "Anyway we were p***ing ourselves laughing for ages and ages and I wet myself. And then I had paranoid thoughts where I thought I was never going to stop laughing. And I thought I don't like this anymore, please can this end."

What started as laughter turned into a panic attack, causing Daisy's heart to race uncontrollably. "I started to have a panic attack, so I felt my heart go and it was beating really fast. And I full passed out and I came to in an ambulance and had all of these ECG's attached to me," she revealed.

This incident stands in stark contrast to the roles Daisy Edgar-Jones typically plays, including her poignant performance as Marianne in BBC's "Normal People," where she navigates teenage loneliness and first love. Edgar-Jones's career continues its upward trajectory with her upcoming film "Twisters," a standalone sequel to the 1996 blockbuster "Twister."

"Twisters" has already garnered significant attention, being hailed as the "blockbuster of the summer" and compared to the cinematic success of "Top Gun: Maverick."

While Daisy's Amsterdam adventure was anything but serene, it serves as a striking reminder of the unpredictability of life and the stories that shape us. Her candidness about her escapade resonates with young audiences, proving that even those who seem perfect on screen have their own imperfect, human experiences.