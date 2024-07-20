Kylie Kelce Opens Up About Miscarriage, Slams 'Insensitive' Pregnancy Rumors

AceShowbiz - Kylie Kelce, a mother of three, took to TikTok on Friday, July 19 with a powerful message: she is not pregnant, and she wants the media and the public to stop speculating about it. Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt (age 4), Elliotte (age 3), and Bennett (age 1) with her husband, Jason Kelce, expressed frustration over the rampant rumors and intrusive questions she has faced since the middle of last football season.

"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now," Kylie began her TikTok video, emphasizing the sensitive nature of the topic. She candidly stated, "I haven't been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she's almost a year-and-a-half old."

Despite these facts, articles and social media users have constantly speculated about her possible fourth pregnancy, to the point where strangers have approached her in person and even sent direct messages to inquire about miscarriages.

Kylie did not hold back in calling out the press for writing "insensitive" articles about her family planning. She revealed a particularly painful experience where she had a miscarriage before her eldest daughter was born. "I went in for my 13-week ultrasound and there was no heartbeat. And I had to have a DNE a few days later," she shared.

This personal loss makes pregnancy a highly sensitive topic for Kylie, who added, "I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly." Her frustration is compounded by the consideration that pregnancy-related news should be personally shared by the parents when they feel ready.

Kylie concluded her social media message with a plea to let parents announce their pregnancy news on their own terms. She also highlighted the negative impact of false reporting on her day-to-day life.

"Most aggressively, I was DM'd by a random woman asking, 'Did you have a miscarriage?' " she disclosed, recounting how one outlet's false report about her pregnancy doubled back with a false narrative about a miscarriage.

Jason Kelce had previously addressed these rumors on his "New Heights" podcast, brushing them off as "made-up" and joking about the speculated timing of their fourth child's conception. Kylie's firm stance underscores the emotional toll such rumors can take and serves as a call to "do better" in respecting individual privacy.

Kylie Kelce's outspoken approach and transparency about her infertility struggles have earned her widespread praise. Fans on TikTok have lauded her for addressing the issue with grace and advocating for a more considerate approach to discussing pregnancy.