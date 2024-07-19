 
Lady GaGa Returns to Studio, Teases New Music
Instagram
Music

The 'Bad Romance' songstress reveals that she is working on new music, sending fans into a frenzy as she shares photos from the recording studio on her social media page.

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has ignited anticipation among her devoted fans with news that she is back in the recording studio. On Thursday, July 18, the multitalented entertainer took to Instagram to share three black-and-white photos of herself in the studio.

"Just me in the studio-happy as ever making music feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It's like meditation. I can't wait for you to hear what I'm working on," she captioned the post.

The announcement follows weeks after GaGa hinted at the release of her seventh studio album, dubbed "LG7", during the HBO premiere of her "GaGa Chromatica Ball" concert film. She has described her upcoming project as "nothing like anything [she's] ever made before."

  Editors' Pick

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," GaGa said at the time. "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."

Fans and fellow artists alike expressed their excitement in the comments section of GaGa's Instagram post. Singer Kesha wrote, "Feed us mother!!!!"

Sources close to GaGa reveal that she is feeling "the most creative she's ever been" and has never been happier with the music she's been recording. The singer's last solo studio album, "Chromatica", was released in 2020. Since then, she has released a single, "Hold My Hand", for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack, and collaborated with The Rolling Stones on "Sweet Sounds of Heaven".

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Lady Gaga Handles 'Broken' Mic Like a Pro at Coachella's Second Weekend

Lady Gaga Handles 'Broken' Mic Like a Pro at Coachella's Second Weekend

Lady Gaga Sets the Desert Ablaze at Coachella 2025

Lady Gaga Sets the Desert Ablaze at Coachella 2025

Lady Gaga Announces The Mayhem Ball Tour Dates

Lady Gaga Announces The Mayhem Ball Tour Dates

Lady GaGa Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Mayhem' Logo

Lady GaGa Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Mayhem' Logo

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo