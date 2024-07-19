Lady GaGa Returns to Studio, Teases New Music

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has ignited anticipation among her devoted fans with news that she is back in the recording studio. On Thursday, July 18, the multitalented entertainer took to Instagram to share three black-and-white photos of herself in the studio.

"Just me in the studio-happy as ever making music feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It's like meditation. I can't wait for you to hear what I'm working on," she captioned the post.

The announcement follows weeks after GaGa hinted at the release of her seventh studio album, dubbed "LG7", during the HBO premiere of her "GaGa Chromatica Ball" concert film. She has described her upcoming project as "nothing like anything [she's] ever made before."

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," GaGa said at the time. "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."

Fans and fellow artists alike expressed their excitement in the comments section of GaGa's Instagram post. Singer Kesha wrote, "Feed us mother!!!!"

Sources close to GaGa reveal that she is feeling "the most creative she's ever been" and has never been happier with the music she's been recording. The singer's last solo studio album, "Chromatica", was released in 2020. Since then, she has released a single, "Hold My Hand", for the "Top Gun: Maverick" soundtrack, and collaborated with The Rolling Stones on "Sweet Sounds of Heaven".