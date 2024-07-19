JT Makes Fans Proud With Debut Solo Mixtape 'City Cinderella'

AceShowbiz - JT has launched her first-ever solo mixtape following her music career with City Girls. The Miami-bred rapper appeared to have made her fans proud with the release of her debut EP titled "City Cinderella".

On Friday, July 19, the 31-year-old hip-hop artist released the extended play on various music streaming platforms. The mixtape consists of six tracks, including those that she created with fellow artists. Among her collaborators are DJ Khaled, Jeezy (Young Jeezy) and Stunna Girl.

JT joined forces with DJ Khaled to create "Oh". On the track, she raps, "Pull up double-R, this that Rih and Rocky/ Badder than these b***hes, so you know I'm cocky (Right)/ Lip gloss complement my black skin (Mwah)/ Ask Khaled, b***h, all I do is win."

The "Sideways" rapper goes on to spit, "I take shots, don't forget the lime/ B***hes switch teams before halftime (Oh, yeah)/ I'ma tell you hating h*es one time (Listen up)/ Sit the f**k down, b***h, it's my time/ P***y clean, I'm so mean, b***hes can't stand me (They can't)/ This ain't what you want, ho, play with your mammy (B***h)/ When you compare me to a b***h, it scare me (What?)/ Ain't a b***h f**king with me, please don't compare me."

Meanwhile, JT features Stunna Girl on "Lemon Pepper". On the collaborative song, the two raptresses take turns in showing their rapping skills. For her part, Stunna Girl spits, "Got folded in your clothes while you was in 'em, then you called the cops/ You from whatever n***a you f**kin' at the time block (On Blood)/ Baddest b***h throwin' up B's (Whoop), this Bottega eight G's (Banana)/ I'm pretty in real life, hah, like I'm JT (Big Stunna)."

After letting out the EP, JT was praised by social media users. One in particular gushed, "Too proud of JT! the way she went in her own lane & stayed committed to rebranding herself as a female artist in the industry. definitely deserves her flowers."

Another chimed in, "Tbh I'm real shocked JT really did her thing with this project I thought I was gon save atleast two but no I saved atleast seven songs I'm genuinely proud of her fr she keeps it up she gon make me a fan." A third exclaimed, "Jt really doing things the organic way, I'm proud of her & this was one of the best mixtapes this year so far."