Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to People Shouting 'Free Tory Lanez' in New Video

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has given her reaction upon learning of people supporting Tory Lanez despite what he did to her. The "Girls in the Hood" raptress calmly reacted when a crowd of individuals shouting "free Tory Lanez."

Recently, the 29-year-old hip-hop artist enjoyed a night out at a club with a group of friends. When she was making her way out of the venue, there were a number of people gathering. Some of them shouted "free Tory Lanez" as she walked past them.

The moment was documented in a video that made its rounds via Instagram on Thursday, July 18. In the short clip, it could be seen that Megan was walking arm-in-arm with her female pal. The two were joined by their entourage who stayed close behind them.

Seemingly hearing what the crowd shouted, Megan looked away as she covered part of her face with one of her hands, looking disgusted. Without saying anything to the crowd, she kept on walking, apparently heading to her car as she left the nightclub.

It did not take long for the video to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users, including those who voiced their support for Megan. One in particular came to the "Hiss" rapper's defense, writing, "Standing outside on the corner, WAITING to harass a baddie is very much so broke behavior! Better download j-pay, write him a letter, or schedule a conjugal visit if they care for Tory so bad!"

Another wrote, "Imagine taunting a woman with her abuser ; she's been growing & healing , minding her business; I'll have no morals , empathy or common sense - let it be your momma or your sister."

Similarly, a third penned, "Lmfao imagine you screaming at somebody that dont know you exist about freeing somebody who also dont know yoh exists." A fourth added, "Now what? Recording her and saying that for what? Grown men with a camera in ur face & they talk about women smh."

The video came as Tory is serving his 10-year sentence in a state prison in California. The Canadian rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was slapped with the prison sentence in August 2023 after being found guilty of shooting Megan in her foot.