 

Kevin Jonas' Wife Opens Up on Her 'Depression' Because of Eczema

Danielle Jonas dishes on her battle with eczema and her reaction when she's finally keeping her condition under control and be able to comb her hair without discomfort.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Danielle Jonas is glad to be able to brush her hair again without any pain after curing her eczema. The 36-year-old star - who is hitched to pop singer Kevin Jonas and has Alena, nine, and six-year-old Valentina with him - felt "depressed" when she was diagnosed with atopic eczema but was thrilled to be able to brush her hair again without any pain after discovering the antibody-blocking drug Dupixent.

"I just wanted to tell people about it because it helped me so much. It just got me my life back a little bit more. I started using [Dupixent] and there was just one day I came down to Kevin and was like…I can finally put a hairbrush through my hair without discomfort! I wasn't going out a lot," she told Hollywood Life.

"I was just very uncomfortable and itchy. I just didn't feel like myself. I didn't feel like I looked like myself. This really did help a lot. I felt so depressed about how I was feeling. I wanted to go back on tour with him and people were wondering where I was. So it really gave me my life back."

Former Disney Channel star Kevin explained that the joy in Danielle's recovery is that their little girls can play with her hair again after "years of struggle" during which they had to resort to playing with his hair.

"It was the simplest thing of the girls wanting to play with her hair, but there was discomfort, so I would have to jump in and let them play with my hair. This was years of struggle and trying to figure it out. The minute she used Dupixent, I saw over the course of some time what an incredible change there was in her demeanor."

Kevin Jonas Spills Key to Work Through 'Difficult' Marriage to Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas' Wife Danielle Jonas Explains Why She Rejected 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Offer

Kevin Jonas' Wife Has 'Love-Hate' Feelings When Being Compared to Joe's and Nick Jonas' Famous Wives

Kevin Jonas Turns Wife's 'Sucker' Video Appearance Into New Tattoo

  • Aug 20, 2023

  • Aug 20, 2023

  • Aug 20, 2023

  • Aug 20, 2023

  • Aug 20, 2023

  • Aug 20, 2023

