Kevin Jonas and Wife Still Learning How to Listen to Their Kids

The oldest member of the Jonas Brothers talks about the biggest hurdles of parenting as he is raising two young daughters, Alena and Valentina, with his wife Danielle Jonas.

  • Aug 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are still learning how to listen to their children. The 35-year-old singer shares Alena, nine, and six-year-old Valentina with Danielle and, when asked about one of the "biggest challenges" of parenting, he admitted that they are both still trying to learn how to "listen past" the words of their daughters to figure out what is truly going on with them.

"Sometimes, what they say is not what really what they mean. And when they're telling us how they feel, sometimes there's something else really going on. I think you try to listen past the listening. And we're still working on that," he told E! News.

Meanwhile, Danielle - who tied the knot with the former Disney Channel star in 2009 - explained during the joint interview that she can find it "hard" to let things go because she wants her daughters to always be happy without "giving them everything" in life.

She said, "It's hard to let go. I'm a sucker in that I always want to see them happy, and it's hard because you don't want to give them everything. "

Danielle has suffered from eczema in recent years but has spoken out after successfully combatting the skin issue with Dupixent and went on to explain how being honest with her daughters has "helped" her in the long run.

She said, "I think with them seeing me go through what I've gone through and being like, 'I know this is rough right now. But there's something that's going to help me. They knew that I was feeling better and I explained to them that you have to keep trying, keep researching, and doing things for yourself."

