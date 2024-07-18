Joe Jonas Unveils Release Date of New Solo Album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas has an exciting announcement for fans. On Wednesday, July 17, the one-third of Jonas Brothers confirmed his new solo album titled "Music for People Who Believe in Love" will arrive later this year.

The 34-year-old shared the news via Instagram. "Music For People Who Believe In Love. October 18th. Preorder now at joejonas.com," he captioned it. As for the album, he said it "is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me."

"This album speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I've found in doing what I love for a living," the DNCE frontman continued. "I feel incredibly fortunate to travel the world and connect with people through my music, as well as having had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented musicians, songwriters, and producers on this project."

"This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!" the musician, who will release a song titled "Work It Out" on Friday, July 19, added. He concluded his lengthy statement "with love and gratitude."

It has been 13 years since Joe dropped his debut solo album, "Fastlife". Released in October 2011, the studio record sold a total of 18,000 copies in its first week of release, reaching number fifteen on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album was preceded by the release of two singles. "See No More" was released as the lead single from the project in June 2011, with Chris Brown providing background vocals. "Just in Love" was released as the album's second single in September.

Joe teased solo music back in March. "The way I would've bodied this trend if I weren't in the studio working on something new," he wrote on the top of a video that showed him in a studio.

The following day, Sophie Turner's estranged husband responded to a fan's comment daring him to share what he was working on. At the time, he shared a 13-second video of his collaborators playing guitar in a recording studio.