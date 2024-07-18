Megan Thee Stallion Delivers 'Epic' First Live Performance of 'Mamushi' With Yuki Chiba

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Yuki Chiba onstage at her "Hot Girl Summer Tour'' show. The "Girls in the Hood" raptress and the Japanese spitter offered fans an "epic" first live performance of "Mamushi".

On Wednesday night, July 17, the 29-year-old Grammy Award winner entertained her fans, who are famously known as Hotties, at The O2 Arena in London. At that time, she invited the fellow hip-hop artist, who is also known as Kohh, to get on the stage to deliver their collaborative track live for the first time.

In a video from the concert that made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, it could be seen that Megan and Yuki took turns in belting out the lyrics. Near the end of their duet performance, they rapped, "I get money, I'm a star, star, star/ Star, star, star, star/ I get money, I'm a star, star, star/ Star, star, star, star."

Before Yuki got off the stage, he approached Megan with a smile on his face, seemingly showing that he was happy with their first live performance of the joint song. The two then shared a friendly hug, prompting the crowd to cheer.

For the special performance, Megan opted to wear a sizzling outfit, including a brown bodysuit that came with a halter neck and low-cut design. Letting her curly long dark-colored hair loose, she put on a pair of boots that featured towering heels.

As for Yuki, the spitter from Oji, Kita, Tokyo sported a casual ensemble. He wore an oversized white tee and a pair of long blue denim pants that had sparkling embellishments all over them. He completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

After taking the stage together, Megan and Yuki received positive responses from social media users. One in particular gushed, "Two powerhouses setting the stage on fire with their epic collaboration! Kira! Kira!" Another chimed in, "I love it!!! The anime fans loving this." Meanwhile, a third noted, "Dude just happy to be there. He looks happy and she looks happy."