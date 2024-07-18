 
Megan Thee Stallion Delivers 'Epic' First Live Performance of 'Mamushi' With Yuki Chiba
Instagram
Music

During her 'Hot Girl Summer Tour', the 'Girls in the Hood' raptress invites the Japanese spitter onstage to deliver their collaborative track together for the first time.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Yuki Chiba onstage at her "Hot Girl Summer Tour'' show. The "Girls in the Hood" raptress and the Japanese spitter offered fans an "epic" first live performance of "Mamushi".

On Wednesday night, July 17, the 29-year-old Grammy Award winner entertained her fans, who are famously known as Hotties, at The O2 Arena in London. At that time, she invited the fellow hip-hop artist, who is also known as Kohh, to get on the stage to deliver their collaborative track live for the first time.

In a video from the concert that made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, it could be seen that Megan and Yuki took turns in belting out the lyrics. Near the end of their duet performance, they rapped, "I get money, I'm a star, star, star/ Star, star, star, star/ I get money, I'm a star, star, star/ Star, star, star, star."

  Editors' Pick

Before Yuki got off the stage, he approached Megan with a smile on his face, seemingly showing that he was happy with their first live performance of the joint song. The two then shared a friendly hug, prompting the crowd to cheer.

For the special performance, Megan opted to wear a sizzling outfit, including a brown bodysuit that came with a halter neck and low-cut design. Letting her curly long dark-colored hair loose, she put on a pair of boots that featured towering heels.

As for Yuki, the spitter from Oji, Kita, Tokyo sported a casual ensemble. He wore an oversized white tee and a pair of long blue denim pants that had sparkling embellishments all over them. He completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

After taking the stage together, Megan and Yuki received positive responses from social media users. One in particular gushed, "Two powerhouses setting the stage on fire with their epic collaboration! Kira! Kira!" Another chimed in, "I love it!!! The anime fans loving this." Meanwhile, a third noted, "Dude just happy to be there. He looks happy and she looks happy."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sizzling New Single 'Whenever'

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sizzling New Single 'Whenever'

Megan Thee Stallion Pours Cold Water on Slim Thug's Flirty Remarks

Megan Thee Stallion Pours Cold Water on Slim Thug's Flirty Remarks

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Five-Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Amid His Incarceration

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Five-Year Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Amid His Incarceration

Megan Thee Stallion's NBA Star Boyfriend Torrey Craig Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's NBA Star Boyfriend Torrey Craig Shuts Down Cheating Rumors

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo