Wendy Williams' Family and Friends 'Sad' They Can't Reach Her Ahead of Forthcoming 60th Birthday

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams' upcoming 60th birthday will hit differently for her and her loved ones. A source close to the former "The Wendy Williams Show" host claims that family and friends are "sad" for not being able to wish her a happy birthday.

"It's all very sad that no one can reach her to wish her a happy birthday," the insider spills to In Touch. "Wendy loved parties. Her birthday was a big deal for her!"

Wendy has been placed in a guardianship since early 2022 and her family and friends have been difficult to reach her ever since. Earlier this year, her care team revealed that the TV star was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. "Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the team shared at the time.

It continued, "Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."

Wendy's sister Wanda Finnie, however, said that she and other family members were kept in the dark by her care team regarding Wendy's health condition. "I don't know, honestly. I don't know," Wanda told PEOPLE back in February when asked what Wendy has been diagnosed with.

According to Wanda, she last received an update about her sister's health troubles after she took a break from "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2021. Wanda shared, "When she was in Florida, there were a number of people involved." She continued, "Even beyond family, there were doctors involved, people in Wendy's professional world that were involved. She had a health team in place, nurses in place and she had family in place. She was getting healthier."