Nelly and Ashanti to Film Their Own Reality Series Ahead of Welcoming First Child Together

AceShowbiz - Nelly and Ashanti will apparently document their parenthood. According to a new report, the soon-to-be parents are set to film a new reality TV show taking place in Nelly's hometown of St. Louis.

Sources told thejasmineBRAND that the pre-production will begin soon. Other details regarding the planned series are currently unknown.

Upon catching wind of the news, some fans showed excitement. "Nelly isn't new to reality tv! It's not going to a messy show so, I'm sure they know what's best for them! Congratulations I'll be tuned in," a fan wrote on Instagram.

Another suggested, "They are married and it probably will be a special of them filming their actual wedding." Someone added, "Now this is a show I would love to be featured on, like I seriously don't know what's in my head, but Ashanti is like my long lost sister and I just know I would love to be around her energy, she's so adorable."

However, some others were against the idea of them exposing their private life on a TV show. "Bad idea. They should just stay in their little love bubble privately," a fan said. Another naysayer noted, "Although I would love to see it. They're super cute but nah. For their sake. Privacy is a beautiful thing."

Similarly, a fan pointed out, "I think this is a big mistake. Reality is the death of relationships once you open it to public opinions!" Another divulged, "Scrap it, immediately. Reality shows are almost always sure ways to destroy relationships."

Recently, it was reported that Nelly and Ashanti tied the knot in a private ceremony seven months ago. According to public records seen by TMZ, the expecting couple's union became official on December 27, 2023, in St. Louis County, Nelly's hometown.

Rumors about their relationship status first surfaced in December when footage from Nelly's Black and White Ball showed the pair placing their hands on Ashanti's belly and laughing joyfully. Ashanti eventually confirmed both their engagement and their expectation of a baby in an official announcement in April.