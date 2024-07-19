'The Acolyte' Star Manny Jacinto Appears to Shade Tom Cruise Over Role Cut in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

AceShowbiz - Manny Jacinto is a rising star, known for his roles on "The Good Place" and "Nine Perfect Strangers". However, his breakthrough role came as Qimir, a seductive Sith Lord, on Disney+'s "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte".

Despite his success in "The Acolyte," Jacinto's first big tentpole experience was in "Top Gun: Maverick". He was cast as LT Billy "Fritz" Avalone but discovered during the film's release that all of his lines had been cut and his role reduced to background appearances.

Jacinto expressed gratitude for the experience despite the disappointment, acknowledging that it fueled his determination to create opportunities for Asian Americans and people of color in Hollywood. He emphasized the importance of self-representation and the need for underrepresented communities to tell their own stories.

"It kind of fuels you, because at the end of the day, Tom Cruise is writing stories for Tom Cruise," said Jacinto. "It's up to us - Asian Americans, people of color - to be that [for ourselves]. We can't wait for somebody else to do it. If we want bigger stories out there, we have to make them for ourselves."

Jacinto's role in "The Acolyte" has allowed him to showcase his talent in a major franchise. The series, set 100 years before the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace", explores the emergence of the dark side and has been praised for its diverse cast and exciting storyline.

Speaking about his experiences as a minority in Hollywood, Jacinto related his role as an "outsider" on "The Acolyte" to his own journey as an Asian American in the industry. He emphasized the importance of fighting for one's place and proving oneself.

Jacinto's success in "The Acolyte" exemplifies his determination and the growing representation of diverse actors in mainstream entertainment.