Childish Gambino Unveils Tracklist of Final Album 'Bando Stone and The New World'

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino's decade-long career has been characterized by his ambitious and multifaceted approach to music. His latest album, "Bando Stone & The New World", is no exception, promising to be a groundbreaking release.

The 17-track album boasts a diverse range of guest artists, including Amaarae, Chloe, Flo Milli, Jorja Smith, John Legend, Foushee, Khruangbin and Yeat. The album's two lead singles, "Lithonia" and "In The Night", have already garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing the album's eclectic and sonically diverse nature.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Glover emphasized his desire to inject a sense of joy and fun into this album. "We're not having enough fun," he said. "This rollout is mostly about fun." Glover's commitment to creating a joyful and immersive listening experience is evident in the album's tracklist, which features collaborations with both established and up-and-coming artists from various musical backgrounds.

Despite the album being Glover's final under the Childish Gambino moniker, the artist is set to continue his exploration of music in new ways. The album's release coincides with the announcement of his final tour, "The New World," which will feature Willow as the opening act for the North American leg and Amaarae joining for international dates.

Childish Gambino's "Bando Stone & The New World" is a testament to his artistry and his unwavering commitment to pushing creative boundaries. The album promises to be a fitting conclusion to the Childish Gambino era and a tantalizing glimpse into the future of Donald Glover's musical journey.