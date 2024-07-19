'24' Movie in Early Development at 20th Century Studios

AceShowbiz - In what promises to be an exhilarating development for fans of high-octane television, the groundbreaking series "24" is set to make a comeback. Although details remain scarce, industry insiders have confirmed that the film adaptation is in its early stages, with Brian Grazer, a veteran figure in the series' history, fueling the anticipation with a tantalizing mention during a June interview with MSNBC's "Squawk Box".

Grazer, who executive-produced the original series, dropped hints of the "24 movie", declaring that it would be executed "in a very interesting way with Disney and FOX." The executive even hinted at another exciting project, a reboot of "Backdraft" starring Glen Powell, leaving fans with much to look forward to.

The series, created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran, originally aired between 2001 and 2014 and captivated audiences with its real-time storytelling. Kiefer Sutherland's portrayal of counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer earned him an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama, amidst a slew of other accolades for the show. The character Brooks no-nonsense approach and fierce patriotism have become embedded in the fabric of pop culture.

FOX's initial success with 24 did not stop with Sutherland's run. In 2014, he reprised his role on the limited series "24: Live Another Day", further cementing Bauer's place in TV history. There was even an attempt to continue the show's legacy with "24: Legacy" in 2017, bringing in Corey Hawkins to take the lead role. Unfortunately, the spin-off did not extend beyond a single season, further underscoring the indomitable shadow cast by Sutherland's Jack Bauer.

As intriguing as the prospects of this new movie are, they also bring about several unanswered questions. Will Kiefer Sutherland return to reclaim his iconic role as Jack Bauer? What new threats will Bauer face, and how will the story be adapted to fit into the ever-evolving landscape of global counterterrorism? As of now, 20th Century Studios has stayed tight-lipped, leaving fans to speculate and look forward to more updates.

One thing is for sure: With the legacy of "24" and the collaborative power of Disney and FOX, anticipation is bound to run high. Young fans, especially those who perhaps only caught the series' reruns or heard its legendary status through pop culture, now have the opportunity to experience the thrill and intensity of "24" in a bold new format. Stay tuned, as the clock has only just started ticking on this exciting project.