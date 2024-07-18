Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Explains Southwest Flight Removal Due to Seat Dispute

AceShowbiz - Sandra Denton, the rapper known as Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa, has shared details of an incident that led to her removal from a Southwest Airlines flight earlier this week. According to Denton, the issue arose when she attempted to occupy two seats that she had purchased to accommodate a knee injury sustained in a 2018 car crash.

Upon boarding the flight from Las Vegas to Nashville, a flight attendant questioned her about having two seats, claiming she did not have a cast or brace on either leg. However, Denton had a brace that she put on after the conversation.

Denton explained that she had purchased the extra seat to alleviate pain due to her injury. Following a brief exchange, the flight attendant allowed her to keep the seat.

Moments later, a male passenger approached Denton, requesting her second seat. He claimed he was going to a funeral and asked for it, despite the fact that the flight was fully booked. Denton denied his request after he declined to disclose this information to her.

Shortly after, the situation escalated, with Denton alleging that a flight attendant told her to "get her things" and leave the aircraft without providing a reason. She was subsequently escorted out of the airport by three police officers.

Southwest Airlines released a statement indicating that police became involved because Denton did not have a valid ticket after being refunded for the flight. The airline also stated that she was removed for not following the instructions of a crew member. However, the specific instructions she allegedly failed to follow were not disclosed.

Denton denies engaging in any arguments with flight attendants or passengers. She claims to have remained calm and is considering possible legal action against the airline for alleged violations of the American Disabilities Act. Southwest refunded her $2500 for the two seats, but she remains out $300 for wheelchair assistance and $500 for car service.

The incident has sparked controversy, with many criticizing Southwest Airlines' handling of the situation.