 
Justin Long Details Embarrassing Food Poisoning Incident With Kate Bosworth by His Side
The famous actor shares a hilarious and heartwarming story about how his actress wife demonstrated her unwavering love during a disastrous case of food poisoning.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Actor Justin Long, 46, has revealed a rather embarrassing incident involving his wife, Kate Bosworth, 41, during a trip to Mexico City. He recalled contracting food poisoning and becoming violently ill.

While hooked up to an IV, Long had to be assisted to the bathroom by Bosworth, who remained incredibly compassionate. However, the unthinkable happened when Long awoke to the realization that he had uncontrollably defecated in their shared bed.

Despite the unpleasant situation, Bosworth did not waver in her support. She tended to his needs, held the IV bag, and reassured him with words of comfort. Long was deeply moved by her response, stating, "I thought about how much I loved her. I'm so grateful to this person."

Bosworth's patience and understanding continued even after Long convinced her to take a shower. She observed him as he returned to the bed, avoiding the "spot" but still getting "back into [his] filth." She asked him to move to her side instead.

Long expressed how fortunate he felt to have Bosworth by his side, noting that she rarely judged his actions. He even considered the moment to be "romantic," despite the circumstances.

Bosworth's deep care and affection for Long were also evident in her willingness to help him clean up and her support for his desire to have children together. Bosworth has been described as Long's "No. 1" in the wake of his "No. 2" incident. The couple married in May 2023 and celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently.

