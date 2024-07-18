Ralph Macchio Hints at Surprise Cameos in 'Cobra Kai' Final Season

AceShowbiz - After five successful seasons, "Cobra Kai" is reaching its end with its sixth and final season. Ralph Macchio, who reprises his iconic role as Daniel LaRusso, is eager to surprise fans with Easter eggs, reunions, and cameos in the upcoming episodes.

"There might be one or two," Macchio hinted when asked about possible appearances from stars of the Karate Kid universe. While many fans expressed their interest in seeing Hilary Swankfrom "The Next Karate Kid" (1994) return, Macchio remained coy, "Who doesn't, you know?" However, he added, "That's the one piece that would be interesting."

Despite the anticipation for a connection between "Cobra Kai" and the upcoming "Karate Kid" movie set to release in 2025, showrunner Josh Heald has clarified that the two entities are entirely separate. "The movie kind of exists in its own piece of its own universe with Jackie Chan's character and Ralph's character," Heald explained. "Daniel is the piece that does tie in."

This news disappoints fans who hoped to see Jackie Chan's Mr. Han from The Karate Kid (2010) cameo in Cobra Kai season 6. Sony and Netflix reportedly did not collaborate on scripts, and Heald's comments suggest that a Chan appearance is unlikely.

Another fan favorite, Hilary Swank, has also confirmed that she will not appear in Cobra Kai season 6. "I don't think I am, unfortunately," Swank stated in a recent interview.

Despite the absence of these highly anticipated cameos, the showrunners have teased exciting new additions to the Cobra Kai cast. As fans eagerly await the series finale, they can anticipate a satisfying conclusion filled with special surprises and a touching tribute to the legacy of the Karate Kid franchise.