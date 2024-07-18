Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe Holding Hands During New York City Date

AceShowbiz - Maika Monroe and Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez have continued to make public appearances, showing their love and support for one another. They are often photographed together at events, showcasing their close bond and the happiness they share.

Recently, they enjoyed a hot date in New York City. On Tuesday, July 16, the two were spotted holding each other's hands when they were out and about in the Big Apple.

In June 2024, the actress made her relationship with Dalton official on Instagram with a series of sweet photos. The couple first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were seen kissing at a Los Angeles bar.

Before dating Gomez, Monroe was in a five-year relationship with "Stranger Things" actor Joe Keery. She is an accomplished actress, having starred in numerous horror and thriller films, including "The Guest", "Tau", "Greta" and "Longlegs".

Prior to her acting career, Monroe was a professional kiteboarder. She moved to the Dominican Republic at age 17 to pursue her passion for the sport.

Gomez was previously married to Ariana Grande from 2021 to 2023. Their divorce was finalized in October 2023. Since then, Grande has been dating "Wicked" star Ethan Slater.

The news of Monroe and Gomez's relationship has garnered much attention, especially given Gomez's high-profile marriage to Grande. Monroe's confirmation on Instagram has sparked excitement and speculation about their future together.