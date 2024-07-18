 
'Alien: Romulus' Unveils New Horrifyingly Cool Popcorn Bucket
In anticipation of the upcoming release of 'Alien: Romulus', moviegoers have been introduced to a new collectible snack vessel, a popcorn bucket shaped like a Xenomorph head.

AceShowbiz - The latest "Alien: Romulus" popcorn bucket has garnered attention for its unique design, modeled after the iconic Xenomorph head. Despite its creepy appearance, it adds a touch of nostalgia for fans of the "Alien" franchise. However, concerns have been raised about the bucket's functionality.

Firstly, reaching into the bucket to retrieve popcorn may prove challenging, especially as the supply dwindles. Additionally, holding a plastic bucket with buttery hands could become slippery and messy. The size of the bucket has also been questioned, as it appears to have a limited capacity.

On the other hand, the plastic creation is likely durable and cost-effective. The Xenomorph head design is a nod to the marketing strategy used for the Alien Anthology DVD set, highlighting Director Fede Alvarez's fondness for the series.

Despite these concerns, the "Alien: Romulus" popcorn bucket remains a sought-after item for fans. Its unique appearance and limited availability are sure to make it a collector's piece. However, practical considerations suggest that it may be best enjoyed as a display item rather than a popcorn receptacle.

The bucket will join a growing collection of creative popcorn buckets at movie theaters, including the "Deadpool & Wolverine" bucket and the "Dune: Part Two" bucket. As theaters strive to enhance the movie-going experience, popcorn buckets have become innovative ways to entice patrons and create memorable souvenirs.

