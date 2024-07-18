 
'Deadpool and Wolverine' Teams Up With WeRateDogs to Find Wolverine's Canine Counterpart
The Twitter account known for its charming dog ratings announces a casting call for a canine that will embody the gruff and rugged nature of Hugh Jackman's X-Men character.

AceShowbiz - @WeRateDogs, the beloved Twitter account known for its charming dog ratings, has partnered with the Marvel movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" to search for a "canine counterpart" for the iconic character Wolverine.

The casting call emphasizes "dog aura," inviting submissions of scruffy, majestic, or excessively hairy dogs. The perfect match will embody the gruff and rugged nature of Hugh Jackman's X-Men character.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" character Dogpool, played by real-life canine Peggy, has become a fan favorite during the film's press tour. Peggy, who won the Ugliest Dog in Britain award, was chosen for her "animal manifestation of Wade Wilson" qualities, according to Ryan Reynolds.

At the London premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine", Peggy hit the red carpet in style alongside Reynolds and Jackman. Reynolds gushed about Peggy's unique charm and impressive training, even warning attendees to avoid petting her too vigorously.

In addition to the Wolverine dog search, Marvel has released a new teaser for "Deadpool & Wolverine", showcasing Deadpool's toupee and Lady Deadpool. While Lady Deadpool's identity remains a mystery, the teaser features new glimpses of Dogpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

The movie stars a star-studded cast, including Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, and Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle. Jennifer Garner is also rumored to reprise her role as Elektra Natchios.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to hit theaters exclusively on July 26.

