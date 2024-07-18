 
Whoopi Goldberg Honors Mother with Sentimental but Unorthodox Ashes-Spreading at Disneyland
The actress and TV personality reveals her unique and controversial method of honoring her late mother, spreading her ashes at Disneyland on the 'it's a small world' ride.

  Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a candid appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers", Whoopi Goldberg, 68, shared her heartwarming yet unconventional tribute to her mother, Emma Harris. Following her mother's passing in 2010, Goldberg embarked on a special mission to Disneyland, a place that held cherished memories for them both.

Goldberg recalled her mother's enduring love for Disneyland, particularly the "it's a small world" ride. To honor her mother's memory, she devised a covert plan: using a series of pretend sneezes, she would discreetly spread her ashes while riding the attraction.

Goldberg explained her unusual method, saying she would "scoop some [her mother's ashes] up" and feign a giant sneeze to disperse them around the ride. She jokingly added, "And I'd say, 'My god, this cold is getting worse and worse.'"

Despite her mother's love for Disneyland, Goldberg emphasized that spreading ashes at theme parks is generally frowned upon. "No one should do this," she said, warning viewers not to follow her example. Goldberg also shared that when she informed staff of her actions, they assured her that scattering ashes was not allowed.

However, Goldberg's actions highlight the emotional significance that certain places can hold for us, and the desire to create meaningful memorials for those we love. While theme parks may not be the most conventional or respectful location for spreading ashes, Goldberg's sentimental gesture speaks to the deeply personal nature of grief and remembrance.

Whoopi Goldberg Left Speechless After Being Called 'Lazy' by Matt Rife for Preferring Audiobook

Whoopi Goldberg Declares Elon Musk as Trump's True Vice President

Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Claim That Bakery Snubbed Her Due to Politics

Whoopi Goldberg Accuses Bakery of Rejecting Her Order Due to Her Political Views, the Owner Reacts

