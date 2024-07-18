Serena Williams' Childhood Home Saved From Auction After Stepmother's Debt Is Mysteriously Paid Off

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams' childhood home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been saved from being sold at auction to pay off her stepmother's nearly half a million dollar debt. The debt was mysteriously paid off just 24 hours before the auction began, The Sun reported on Wednesday, July 17.

The four-bedroom mansion was built on a 10-acre plot purchased by Richard Williams, Serena and Venus' father, in 1995 for $355,000. His ex-wife Lakeisha Williams, who worked as a stripper before marrying Richard, allegedly forged his signature on the title deeds and took out a $279,000 loan from "hard lender" David Simon.

Lakeisha Williams failed to repay the loan, and the debt rose to nearly $620,000, including legal fees and interest. According to court documents, the amount eventually settled at $436,113, with the proceeds from the house sale to be used to pay off Simon and over 20 other creditors.

It is unknown how Lakeisha Williams managed to pay off the massive debt in the past week. A new warranty deed filed on Monday shows that the property has been transferred to a company called Hardy Firm LLC, which is registered to Darrious Christian.

Lakeisha Williams' son Chavoita LeSane has accused her of stealing vehicles, social security checks and forging documents. He threatened an elder abuse lawsuit, but told The U.S. Sun that his father did not want to pursue it.

Richard Williams and Lakeisha Williams have been embroiled in a seven-year divorce battle over the marital home. Richard has tried to maintain a good relationship with his ex-wife despite the court case. In January 2023, he accused Lakeisha of "taking everything" and blowing his cash.

However, it was revealed that Lakeisha had filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy and stalled the sale of the house. The bankruptcy case was dismissed on July 5, but she filed to have it reinstated, claiming she had found money for a repayment plan.

Lakeisha's lawyer stated that she and Richard are back in a "romantic and sexual relationship" and are raising their son together. Despite his son's claims that he will refile for divorce, Richard has called off the divorce after seven years of legal fighting.

The sale of the house will bring closure to Lakeisha's financial mess. Richard, who is now 82, has moved into a home paid for by Serena Williams, just a few miles from the childhood home.