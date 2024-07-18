Big Sean Reacts to Claim His New Album Leaked Online

AceShowbiz - Big Sean has reacted to a claim about his new album. Upon learning that his fans have been talking about a Kanye West fan purportedly leaking his upcoming record, the "Jump Out the Window" rapper shared his reaction on social media.

On Wednesday, July 17, the 36-year-old hip-hop artist made use of his Instagram page to give his response to the alleged album leak. In the caption of his new post, he wrote, "I'm a just start droppin this new music before they leak it all," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

Big Sean went on to reveal that he joined forces with fellow artist The Alchemist to create music together that he will be releasing "soon." Concluding his message, he penned, "BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon," adding a slew of flame emojis.

In the same post, Big Sean teased his collaborative song with the 46-year-old rapper/disc jockey. He uploaded a teaser video featuring a snippet of the track. In the short clip, it could be seen that he was hanging out with his collaborator on a field surrounded by tall grass and trees.

After teasing the collaboration, Big Sean received supportive messages from Instagram users. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, "The most underrated rapper with crazy bars that people don't pay attention too. SEAN DON ... can't wait for the New album."

Another seemingly liked the snippet, writing, "This is exactly what we needed." A third exclaimed, "One of best rappers alive PERIOD!!!" Similarly, a fourth chimed in, "SEAN DON!! YOU A LEGEND!!!!"

The teaser came shortly after it was reported that one of Ye's fans leaked Big Sean's forthcoming set. The fan allegedly wrote in a message, "Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here's the album, f**k him and his whole team."

Referring to Big Sean's lead single "Precision", the fan continued, "Precision is on the album, just not in these files. This was the album as of couple months ago. Features Nas, Dream, Jhene, and some other people." The fan also claimed, "Ye told me to leak it."