 
Jenny McCarthy Recalls 'Disaster' Episode of 'The View' When Period Left Staff 'Horrified'
The former Playboy model and television host has opened up about a mortifying incident she experienced on set during her time as a co-host on her talk show 'The View'.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former Playboy model and TV host Jenny McCarthy has opened up about a mortifying incident she experienced on set during her time as a co-host on "The View". During an appearance on the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa", McCarthy shared that she had an unexpected and embarrassing moment while interviewing a guest on the show.

She recalled feeling a sudden "rush of a period" and realizing that her perimenopausal bleeding was heavy and unpredictable. "You basically hemorrhage, you know, your uterus falls out," McCarthy explained. "I started to cross my legs harder because I was wearing a freaking dress."

As the interview ended, McCarthy tried to remain on the couch and call for assistance, but a crew member dismissed her concerns. She ended up dashing off the couch to backstage, where the staff could see the blood through her dress. "They were all horrified," McCarthy said.

McCarthy's experience highlights the challenges that perimenopausal women face due to hormonal fluctuations that can cause heavy bleeding. While she had no medical basis, McCarthy's previous comments about vaccines and autism led to protests when she joined "The View" in 2013. According to McCarthy, ABC later opted not to renew her contract due to a desire for a more diverse lineup of co-hosts.

